Switzerland Adopts Most of EU’s New Russia Sanctions Package

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(Bloomberg) — Switzerland is adopting most of the European Union’s 20th sanctions package against Russia and Belarus, but skips from some elements for now, the government said.

Switzerland refrains from sanctioning 7 companies in a third country, saying that operational measures ensure that the sanctions are not circumvented Some “sweeping measures” in the financial, energy and trade sectors will be discussed by the Swiss government instead of being adopted directly For full statement, click here ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.