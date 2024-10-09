Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland’s Voters Face Another Health-Care Fight, Poll Shows

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland is facing yet another public-opinion battle on health-care financing as a first poll showed that a quarter of the population is still undecided over a plebiscite next month.

The vote centers on the question whether inpatient and outpatient treatments should be funded the same way. So far, Swiss cantons — the country’s states — only pitch in on hospitalizations, while all other forms of medical care are entirely funded by insurers. The proposal on the ballot would require the cantons to contribute in all cases.

The poll by 20 Minuten and Tamedia for the Nov. 24 vote showed that the plan had equal support and opposition — both at 38% — while 24% of respondents were undecided. 

Only four months ago, Swiss voters narrowly rejected a cap on health-insurance premiums after a heated campaign. As Swiss citizens spend more on their health than peers anywhere in Europe, topics related to the issue often strike a nerve.

The November ballot also includes a proposal on highways — the poll on Wednesday suggests it will be passed — and two changes to rental law, both of which could go either way.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

