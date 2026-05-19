Tech Drags Stocks Lower as Bond Weakness Returns: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A retreat in technology shares pulled stocks lower in the US and Asia. Oil fell modestly and Treasuries slid as traders waited for signs of progress toward a peace deal in the Middle East.

Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.8%. Those for the S&P 500 were down 0.4%, putting the benchmark on course for its longest losing streak since March. South Korea’s Kospi index led losses in Asia. Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.8% as media and financial services outperformed.

A rally in stocks fueled by the buildout of artificial intelligence is faltering after powering global equities to record highs in the face of rising bond yields and elevated crude prices. At the same time, lagging sectors such as healthcare are catching up after underperforming over the past few weeks.

Money managers have increased their exposure to stocks by the most on record this month, leaving them the most overweight since January 2022, a Bank of America Corp. survey showed.

“The performance of the semis has been parabolic, so it’s not surprising there’s some profit-taking,” said Roger Lee, head of equity strategy at Cavendish. “Maybe there is also an element of the returning doubts over the monetization of AI.”

Treasuries fell across the curve, with the 10-year yield up three basis points at 4.62%, near the highest level since early 2025. The dollar rose 0.3%. Brent dropped 1.4% toward $110 a barrel after President Donald Trump said the US has had “very big discussions with Iran.”

“Investors are desperate for the Middle East conflict to end as that should, in theory, help to bring down oil prices, dampen talk of rate hikes, and switch the conversation back to economic growth,” said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. “For now, the conflict rumbles on and investors remain slightly cautious.”

Artificial intelligence cloud service providers such as Nebius Group NV and CoreWeave Inc. were among the biggest decliners in US premarket trading after Alphabet Inc.’s Google agreed to create a competing venture with Blackstone Inc.

Alphabet and Microsoft Corp. outperformed Magnificent Seven peers, with Nvidia Corp.’s earnings looming as the next major test for the AI trade. Sandisk Corp. slipped as the selloff in memory stocks continued. Software names such as ServiceNow Inc. and Workday Inc. rallied.

After oil-driven inflation drove bond yields steadily higher since the start of the war in the Middle East, traders are now zeroing in on 5.5% as the next key level for 30-year Treasuries, according to Citigroup Inc. strategist Jim McCormick.

“I see markets underpricing the risk of a Fed rate hike starting this year,” he said. Swap traders are currently leaning toward a 25 basis point increase in December, with a move fully priced for March next year.

Nicolas Bickel, group head of investment for private banking at Edmond de Rothschild, told Bloomberg TV he wouldn’t be surprised to see 10-year US yields at 5%.

“If we have higher inflation and growth stays steady, it will not be an issue,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

A key gauge of Home Depot Inc. sales missed expectations in the latest quarter as muted housing demand and high borrowing costs limited consumer spending on improvement projects. Standard Chartered Plc plans to eliminate thousands of support roles over the next four years, joining the ranks of global lenders using artificial intelligence to trim headcount. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said he expects Chinese authorities will eventually allow the import of AI chips from the US. Alphabet’s Google and Blackstone plan to create an artificial-intelligence cloud company to rival the likes of CoreWeave using Google’s specialized chips. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 8:29 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.8% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1623 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3417 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.11 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $76,767.6 Ether was little changed at $2,115.2 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.62% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.17% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 5.09% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $108.18 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,542.94 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and Subrat Patnaik.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.