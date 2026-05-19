Tech Leads Stocks Lower as Iran Deadlock Drags On: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A retreat in technology shares pulled stocks lower in the US and Asia. Oil fell modestly and Treasuries slipped as traders waited for signs of progress toward a peace deal in the Middle East.

Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.8%. Those for the S&P 500 were down 0.5%, setting the benchmark on course for its longest losing streak since March. South Korea’s Kospi index led losses in Asia. Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.6% as media and retail shares outperformed.

A rally in stocks fueled by the buildout of artificial intelligence is faltering after powering global equities to record highs in the face of rising bond yields and elevated crude prices. At the same time, lagging sectors such as healthcare are catching up after underperforming in the past few weeks.

Money managers have increased their exposure to stocks by the most on record this month, leaving them the most overweight since January 2022, a Bank of America Corp. survey showed.

“The performance of the semis has been parabolic, so it’s not surprising there’s some profit-taking,” said Roger Lee, head of equity strategy at Cavendish. “Maybe there is also an element of the returning doubts over the monetization of AI.”

In other asset classes, Brent fell 1.5% toward $110 a barrel after President Donald Trump said the US has had “very big discussions with Iran.” Bonds were mixed, with Treasuries falling across the curve and their European counterparts swinging between small gains and losses. The dollar rose 0.3%.

“Investors are desperate for the Middle East conflict to end as that should, in theory, help to bring down oil prices, dampen talk of rate hikes, and switch the conversation back to economic growth,” said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. “For now, the conflict rumbles on and investors remain slightly cautious.”

Artificial intelligence cloud service providers such as Nebius Group NV and CoreWeave Inc. were among the biggest decliners in US premarket trading after Alphabet Inc.’s Google agreed to create a competing venture with Blackstone Inc.

Alphabet outperformed its Magnificent Seven peers. Sandisk Corp. slipped as the selloff in memory stocks continued.

With Nvidia Corp.’s earnings looming as the next major test for the AI trade, investors will first get a reading on the state of the consumer with Home Depot Inc.’s quarterly report due Tuesday.

“We are focusing on the reality that we have had a tremendous earnings season,” Nicolas Bickel, group head of investment for private banking at Edmond de Rothschild, told Bloomberg TV. “That is the reality of the market, which is having companies which are able to survive in this type of environment.”

Corporate Highlights:

Seagate Technology Holdings shares fell 6.9% Monday in its worst one-day drop in nearly two months after management comments at a JPMorgan conference sparked investor fears that the company won’t be able to keep up with soaring demand for memory chips. Standard Chartered Plc plans to eliminate thousands of support roles over the next four years, joining the ranks of global lenders using artificial intelligence to trim headcount. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said he expects Chinese authorities will eventually allow the import of AI chips from the US. Alphabet’s Google and Blackstone plan to create an artificial-intelligence cloud company to rival the likes of CoreWeave using Google’s specialized chips. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 10:32 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.8% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1616 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.15 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.8088 per dollar The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3393 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $76,663.54 Ether fell 0.2% to $2,112.3 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.61% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.16% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 5.06% Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.4% to $110.48 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,539.33 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and Subrat Patnaik.

(A previous version of the story corrected the time reference for the Bank of America survey.)

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