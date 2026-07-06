Tech Lifts US Stock Futures After Holiday Break: Markets Wrap

Share

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US futures signaled a mild rebound in technology stocks at the start of a week in which South Korea’s memory giants will put the artificial-intelligence trade to yet another test.

Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed 1% after the US holiday break, while those for the S&P 500 rose 0.4%. Europe’s Stoxx 600 hovered near a record high. Stocks in Asia fluctuated, with Samsung Electronics Co. to come under scrutiny when the chipmaker releases earnings on Tuesday after a 165% year-to-date rally. The report will be followed days later by SK Hynix Inc.’s $29 billion US listing.

These events will take on added significance in a week that features a thin data calendar, while the US earnings season is yet to kick into gear. They come as global stocks go through a stretch of uneven trading as investors question whether the past quarter’s AI-driven rally has run too far.

“Speculative positioning in semiconductors and other hot technology themes is likely to continue being reduced,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “The key question will be whether this triggers a rotation into lagging sectors or a broader correction.”

Oil prices fell as flows through the Strait of Hormuz persisted and OPEC+ signaled higher supplies, with Brent trading about 0.7% lower at $71.65 a barrel. Treasuries bounced across the curve, sending the 10-year yield down two basis points to 4.46%.

In a week with few major data releases, the key variable for Treasuries would be oil prices, said Francisco Simon, European head of strategy at Santander Asset Management.

“Specifically, whether the recent downward trend remains in place and whether the newsflow around energy markets continues to stabilize,” Simon said. “Central bank communication could also move markets, although in the absence of significant new developments we would not expect a major shift in tone.”

The yen lost ground against all major currencies as traders tested the resolve of Japanese authorities to intervene. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. joined the growing ranks of investors and strategists who are increasingly bearish on the yen, which is already trading around its lowest levels since 1986.

The Wall Street bank revised its 12-month forecast to 165 from 155, reflecting fiscal pressures in Japan, higher-for-longer Treasury yields and only gradual rate hikes from the Bank of Japan, strategist Karen Reichgott Fishman noted.

US stocks will struggle to reach new highs as investors rotate out of some of this year’s biggest tech trades, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. The team led by Michael Wilson says momentum is fading in semiconductor stocks as investors shift toward laggards, including AI hyperscalers.

“The upcoming earnings season may be needed to rebuild confidence in the space,” said Santander’s Simon. “That said, the medium-term trend remains intact.”

Corporate News:

EasyJet Plc agreed in principle to a takeover offer of more than £5 billion from Castlelake LP, which swooped in as the UK budget carrier was reeling from soaring jet fuel prices and suppressed demand after the Iran war. Apple Inc. supplier Luxshare Precision Industry Co. is poised to raise HK$24.3 billion ($3.1 billion) after telling prospective investors it wants to price shares for its Hong Kong listing at the maximum amount it had set, according to people familiar with the matter. ITV Plc has agreed to sell its media and entertainment arm to Comcast Corp.-owned Sky Group Ltd. in a deal worth as much as £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion) including debt, reshaping the UK television industry. Thales SA said it agreed to buy the Gorgé family’s 35.51% stake in Exail Technologies SA and plans to acquire the rest of the maritime robotics company via a mandatory tender offer. Nvidia Corp.’s server assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported a bigger-than-expected 40% jump in quarterly sales and said AI demand is growing further. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% as of 10:38 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1419 The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 162.27 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.7953 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3340 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $62,591.06 Ether fell 1.1% to $1,755.94 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.46% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.93% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.79% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.6% to $71.69 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.9% to $4,141.38 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sangmi Cha and Sagarika Jaisinghani.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.