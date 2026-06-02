Tech Stocks Drive S&P 500 to Nine-Day Winning Run: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A revival of the artificial-intelligence trade kept driving Wall Street momentum, with stocks also rising on hopes for an agreement that would end the war that has roiled financial markets around the world.

Tech giants led equities toward all-time highs, with the S&P 500 topping 7,600. The index was set for a nine-day winning run, the longest since May 2025. A gauge of chipmakers rose 5%. Marvell Technology Inc. soared 30% as Nvidia Corp.’s Jensen Huang predicted firm will hit $1 trillion in value. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. jumped after raising its AI-fueled sales forecast.

“Tech continues to dominate the market,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier. “The trend remains positive, with the catalyst for further material gains possible with a resolution with Iran.”

President Donald Trump is still optimistic the US can reach an interim peace deal soon. He disputed reports in Iranian state media that said talks with Washington had been suspended over the fighting in Lebanon, saying the two sides have been “continuously” having conversations, including “today.”

Officials in Tehran are discussing their “final text” to send to the US, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

Even as businesses navigated rising energy costs sparked by the war, this week’s first batch of jobs data that added to signs of labor-market resilience. US job openings jumped in April to the highest level in almost two years and layoffs fell, reinforcing the case for the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer.

“At a time where investors are worried about rising input costs and the proliferation of AI, the jobs market continues to hold its ground,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “While Friday’s payrolls report is the main event, this morning’s JOLTS report is a fresh reminder of the recent stability and the “bend but don’t break nature” of the US labor market.”

There’s hope that energy prices will retreat after a geopolitically charged surge in the first quarter, allowing the Fed to stay on hold while inflation eases in the second half of the year, Kenwell said.

Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said it’s reasonable to hold interest rates steady for now given uncertainties about the economic outlook, but officials may need to act soon to address elevated inflation.

Elsewhere, souring Bitcoin sentiment has triggered over $1 billion in crypto liquidations over the past few hours, as the largest digital asset sank back to a two-month low.

Corporate Highlights:

Alphabet Inc. is raising $80 billion through a package of equity offerings, including an investment deal with Berkshire Hathaway Inc., as the company races to fund its ambitious AI spending plans. OpenAI is expanding the functionality of its AI coding agent for a number of professions beyond software engineering, a bid to compete with rivals such as Anthropic PBC in signing up more business customers. Anthropic PBC is allowing 150 additional organizations around the world to access Mythos, an AI model aimed at finding cybersecurity vulnerabilities that the company has said was too dangerous to make available to the general public. Victoria’s Secret & Co. beat earnings estimates and boosted its outlook, adding to signs of progress for Chief Executive Officer Hillary Super’s turnaround plan. Some Dollar General Corp. shoppers are cutting back on food and other household expenses due to rising gas prices, Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos said on the company’s earnings call. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 1:12 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1626 The British pound was little changed at $1.3464 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.93 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 5.6% to $67,385.48 Ether fell 4.1% to $1,921.58 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.46% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.98% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.86% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $93.31 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.