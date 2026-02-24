Tech Stocks Power Gains After AI-Fueled Selloff: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in technology firms spurred a rebound in stocks after a rout driven by fears about the disruptive impacts of artificial intelligence, with sentiment also buoyed by an improvement in consumer confidence.

Beaten-down corners of the market led gains on Tuesday, with an ETF tracking software firms up 2%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. jumped 9% on Meta Platforms Inc.’s plans to spend billions on its gear. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.2%. Short-dated bonds underperformed. Gold fell.

AI Disruption Means Risk for Some, Opportunities for Others

Weeks after Anthropic PBC sparked a market meltdown with the release of tools that raised questions about AI’s potential to render entire businesses obsolete, the startup said it’s expanding the reach of its Claude chatbot into new sectors.

The company unveiled new AI tools for its Claude Cowork agent software that are designed to automate work in fields including human resources, investment banking and design.

Traders are bracing for Nvidia Corp.’s results on Wednesday, expecting the chipmaker to trounce expectations. The report will follow its recent lackluster share performance driven by investors rotating away from megacaps.

This week’s earnings will either “calm or exacerbate” fears about AI, according to David Laut at Kerux Financial. “We won’t have all of the answers this week, but worried investors are hungry for clarity,” he noted.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.03%. The dollar wavered. The yen slipped on news that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi voiced apprehension over more rate hikes.

While some of the concerns about AI displacing certain sectors could prove justified at the company level, the broader market effect has been a healthy moderation of optimism, according to Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise.

“This shift in investor psychology, if lasting, could help lower the odds of valuations becoming unanchored with reality and leave a more constructive environment for the long-term health of the market,” he said.

The business cycle should limit equity drawdown risk despite AI disruption and concerns over geopolitical shocks, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Andrea Ferrario and Christian Mueller-Glissmann.

“While somewhat elevated valuations do increase the risk of smaller corrections, our current optimistic macro baseline and broadly supportive market sentiment should limit drawdown risk,” they added.

The Goldman strategists remain “modestly pro-risk” in their asset allocation for 2026, and like style diversification into low volatility, infrastructure, dividend “aristocrats” as well as selective option hedges to manage downside risk.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. shareholders voted to approve the latest executive pay packages and reject an outside proposal for an audit of its China operations, according to preliminary tallies. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is considering a new takeover proposal from Paramount Skydance Corp., the latest salvo in a battle for control of one of Hollywood’s most-famed studios. Home Depot Inc. reported a key sales metric that beat expectations in the latest quarter on steady demand, though the retailer cautioned that macroeconomic challenges remain. Novo Nordisk A/S plans to slash the US list prices for its blockbusters Wegovy and Ozempic next year as the drugmaker struggles to claw back a larger share of the obesity market. Hims & Hers Health Inc. fell on uncertainty about whether the telehealth company can keep selling copycat weight-loss drugs that are mired in legal and regulatory risks. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 12:19 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1787 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3529 The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 155.67 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $64,436.23 Ether was little changed at $1,863.24 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.03% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.31% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.46% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $66.01 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.4% to $5,156.73 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.