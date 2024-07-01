Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Tennis-Wimbledon day one

LONDON (Reuters) – Highlights of the first day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT):

1012 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6°F).

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov started his first-round match against Serbian Dusan Lajovic on Court Two.

0936 RADUCANU TO FACE ZARAZUA AFTER ALEXANDROVA WITHDRAWS

Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 22nd seed who was scheduled to play Britain’s Emma Raducanu in the first round on Monday, has withdrawn due to illness. She has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Renata Zarazua.

