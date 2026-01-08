Treasuries Gain, Stocks Set for Back-to-Back Loss: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in global government bonds and Treasuries carried into Asia on weak US economic data and rising geopolitical tensions. Stocks were poised for their second consecutive day of losses.

Treasuries furthered their advance across the curve with the yield on the benchmark 10-year falling almost one basis point to 4.14%. Bonds in Australia rallied after the country’s central bank signaled policymakers would remain cautious about future interest-rate moves. New Zealand government debt also rose.

Japan’s bond futures held onto gains after the lowest price at an auction of 30-year debt was slightly above forecasts, even though the bid-to-cover ratio showed lackluster demand.

Elsewhere, Asian shares fell 0.6% and equity-index futures for the US and Europe showed more declines. Platinum and silver led losses among precious metals, while oil edged up amid more measures from the US to exert control over Venezuela.

Thursday’s moves followed the gains for gilts and German government bonds as weak economic data prompted traders to increase their bets on rate cuts, offsetting the prospect of a jump in debt sales. Global bond sales had their busiest-ever start to a year as borrowers of every stripe seize on investors’ insatiable appetite for risk.

“The rally in Euro bonds yesterday and the softer-than-expected Australian CPI print for November likely garnered offshore attention,” said Prashant Newnaha, a Singapore-based strategist at TD Securities. RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser’s measured comments likely adding to the outperformance.

German government bonds extended gains on Wednesday as money markets added to wagers on rate reductions and pushed back the timing of the first interest-rate hike by the European Central Bank.

Treasuries gained as December increase in a gauge of private-sector payrolls fell short of the median economist estimate in a Bloomberg survey. ADP Research data released Wednesday showed an increase of 41,000, versus a median estimate of 50,000.

The Labor Department’s broad employment report for December is set to be released Friday, on its normal schedule for the first time in several months following the six-week US government shutdown that disrupted economic data collection beginning in October.

Ahead of the release of that data, stocks had a tepid start in Asia, set for their first back-to-back losses this year. The moves suggested that the optimism which had lifted risk assets since the start of the year may be starting to fade amid rising geopolitical uncertainty. Traders are also bracing for a Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s global tariffs Friday.

“Markets are taking a breather after a strong start to 2026, and no one wants to add fresh risk ahead of Friday’s US jobs report,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “The Fed debate isn’t settled yet, and regional security headlines are keeping positioning cautious.”

Corporate bond market has been active though.

Corporations and governments in the US, Europe and Asia have borrowed roughly $260 billion across currencies so far this year, the highest tally on record for the comparable period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A further barrage of bond offerings from borrowers in Asia kicked off Thursday and are poised to push that number higher.

Meanwhile, gold fell for a second day, ahead of an annual rebalancing of commodity indexes that could see futures contracts worth billions of dollars sold in the next few days.

Corporate News:

Samsung Electronics’s profit jumped a better-than-projected 208%, driven by surging global demand for AI servers that sharply lifted memory chip prices. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. determined that an amended takeover offer from Paramount Skydance Corp. is inferior to the deal it already has in place with Netflix Inc. Pirelli & C. SpA is in talks with its largest shareholder, China’s Sinochem Group, over options that include reducing the Chinese conglomerate’s stake in the Italian tiremaker. BlueScope Steel Ltd. rejected an $8.8 billion takeover bid by US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Ltd. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 2:39 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.5% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1683 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.70 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9833 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $90,933.68 Ether rose 0.2% to $3,153.14 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.14% Japan’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.080% Australia’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.67% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $56.26 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,424.07 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Lin Zhu, David Finnerty and Preeti Soni.

