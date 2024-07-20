Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Trump said Xi wrote ‘beautiful note’ after assassination attempt

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote him a note after the Republican presidential nominee suffered a gunshot wound to his ear during an assassination attempt last week.

“(Xi) wrote me a beautiful note the other day when he heard about what happened,” Trump told a crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in his first campaign rally since narrowly escaping the July 13 assassination attempt.

Trump mentioned Xi’s letter while discussing his economic policy toward China during his presidency, adding, “I got along very well with President Xi.”

The former U.S. president also referenced messages from other world leaders following the shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump on Thursday accepted the Republican Party’s nomination to be its candidate in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR