UBS Draws Around $21 Billion Bids for Additional Tier 1 Sale

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG has attracted more than $21 billion of investor bids for its return to the Additional Tier 1 market, well above the $3 billion of notes on offer, allowing the bank to tighten pricing even as Swiss capital rules remain in flux and the fate of Credit Suisse’s wiped-out AT1s is unresolved.

The lender launched two US dollar-denominated perpetual notes, each sized at $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. A tranche callable in 2031 is set to yield 6.625%, tightened from initial price thoughts of around 7.125%. Pricing on a longer tranche callable in 2036 was set at 7%, down from an initial level of around 7.5%.

Demand for the shorter portion has topped $10.9 billion, while demand for the longer-dated tranche is above $10.2 billion, the people said.

The sale marks UBS’s first AT1 transaction since September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Since then, Switzerland’s Federal Administrative Court has revoked a 2023 order to write down about $17 billion of Credit Suisse AT1 notes as part of its takeover by UBS. The court has yet to decide whether the writedown itself will ultimately be reversed, while banking regulator Finma has said it will challenge the ruling.

In December, senior Swiss lawmakers put forward recommendations that would allow UBS to use AT1 bonds instead of equity as capital backing for its foreign units, a move that could ease the impact of tougher capital requirements under consideration.

Representatives at UBS declined to comment.

Potential changes in Swiss capital requirements and the Credit Suisse bonds are among uncertainties that “are unlikely to be resolved soon and could continue to be a drag on UBS’s AT1 spreads,” CreditSights head of financials Simon Adamson wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

The sale would be the first AT1 of 2026, a year expected to see relatively limited supply as major banks face modest refinancing needs.

