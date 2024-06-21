Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK’s Labour considers upping capital gains and inheritance taxes, Guardian reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party is considering raising capital gains tax and altering inheritance tax to help fund public services if it wins the July 4 election, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing sources and documents.

An increase in capital gains tax could raise 8 billion pounds ($10.10 billion), the Guardian said.

Labour also wants to make it harder for people to gift money and assets under the inheritance tax regime. In total the measures could be worth 10 billion pounds, the Guardian said, citing a document from the party.

The Labour Party was not immediately available for comment.

Opinion polls show Labour is on course for a huge majority in parliament.

Its leader Keir Starmer has pledged not to raise the main taxes paid by working people, and has sought to push back on any suggestion that a Labour government could have an immediate big impact on issues like the cost of living and standard of public services.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives have sought to turn the spotlight onto tax, saying a Labour government would cost households more.

However, the tax bill is already at a 70-year high and will continue to rise even if the Conservatives win because both parties have pledged to freeze tax thresholds.

($1 = 0.7921 pounds)

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
75 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR