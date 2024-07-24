Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK police arrest man after soldier stabbed near army barracks

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – UK police have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after a British Army soldier was seriously wounded in a stabbing incident in Kent, southeast England.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital late on Tuesday following the attack in Sally Port Gardens, Gillingham. The area is close to the army’s Royal School of Military Engineering.

An army spokesperson confirmed a soldier had sustained serious injuries in the attack and said on Wednesday: “We will continue to work closely with Kent Police to understand what happened and support the investigation.”

The BBC reported, citing a defence source, that the soldier was in uniform when he was attacked.

British defence minister John Healey called the attack “shocking”.

“My thoughts are with the soldier and his family, who deserve privacy at this difficult time,” he wrote on X.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR