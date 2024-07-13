Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK police arrest man over discovery of human remains on bridge

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with the discovery of human remains in two suitcases at a famous bridge in western England last week.

The 24-year-old was arrested in Bristol, where the bodies were found on the Clifton Suspension Bridge, and will be taken to London for questioning later in the day, the capital’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

On Friday police said the remains were of two adult men and that the main suspect had travelled from London with the bags.

Police have said that they received reports just before midnight on Wednesday of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the bridge. A second suitcase was found nearby.

On Saturday they said inquiries were ongoing, but that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this stage.

“We understand the concerns of local communities in both Bristol and London and officers will remain in the … areas over the coming days to reassure those affected by this tragic incident,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
45 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR