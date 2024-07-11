Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine, Romania sign security agreement

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine and Romania on Thursday signed a 10-year security agreement, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

The deal brings the total number of long-term bilateral agreements Kyiv has signed with partners such as Britain, Germany, France, and the U.S., to 23. The documents have a similar framework but all differ.

“A special feature of this agreement is specific points of cooperation to strengthen security in the Black Sea region,” a Ukrainian statement said.

Romania will assist in mine clearance in the Black Sea, it added. The agreement also envisages Romania’s contribution to training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 jets.

