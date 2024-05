Ukraine emergency power cuts cancelled, grid operator says

(Reuters) – Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo has cancelled previously imposed emergency country-wide power cuts, private energy firm DTEK said on Wednesday.

Ukrenergo imposed restrictions from 6:40 a.m. to 9 a.m. (0440-0700 GMT), saying that power shortages had been caused by damage to generating capacity from Russian strikes.

This follows cuts that took place across Ukraine on Tuesday evening.