US Futures Extend Rebound on Earnings, Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures extended a rebound stoked by robust corporate earnings and bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

Futures on the S&P 500 climbed 0.3% after the underlying gauge jumped the most since May as dip buyers stepped in following last week’s steep selloff. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 rose about 0.4%.

Pfizer Inc. shares jumped more than 3% in premarket trading after the drugmaker beat analysts’ estimates for revenue and raised it earnings guidance.

Traders are increasingly pricing in Fed rate cuts after Friday’s weak jobs report, which dragged down stocks and sent bond prices sharply higher. Equities have rebounded from their April lows, driven by growing conviction that corporate America can absorb the impact from tariffs and that the Fed will step in to stave off a recession.

“It seems like this is a bull market that you just can’t keep down for especially long, even if my conviction in the bull case has been shaken somewhat,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “It seems that all the equity bulls needed was a break over the weekend to think up a reason as to why they should be buying the dip.”

Meanwhile, Treasuries slipped across the curve, with the 10-year yield rising two basis points to 4.21% as the biggest week of Treasury note and bond sales since May weighs on prices. A gauge of the dollar rose.

Fed San Francisco President Mary Daly said the time is nearing for rate cuts given mounting evidence that the job market is softening and there are no signs of persistent tariff-driven inflation, Reuters reported. Money markets are pricing in a more-than-80% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut next month, and a one-in-three probability of another by year-end.

S&P 500 earnings are crushing second-quarter expectations — up 9.1%, triple the pre-season forecast and the strongest beat rate since 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Still, a chorus of stock market prognosticators at some of Wall Street’s biggest firms is warning clients to prepare for a pullback as sky-high equity valuations slam into souring economic data.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Evercore ISI all cautioned that the S&P 500 Index is due for a near-term drop in the weeks and months ahead. The predictions come after a furious rally from April’s lows that propelled the gauge to levels it has never seen before.

“The question is whether bad news is bad news (economy slowing down) or good news (Fed moving toward rate cuts),” said Mohit Kumar, chief economist at Jefferies. “A modest weakening of the economy would be good news as it should be more easing from the Fed. However, a sustained and sharp rise in unemployment rates would be a negative as it would raise concerns over growth and earnings.”

“Tariffs are a valid reason to be negative on US stocks. It feels like the past six months have been dominated by so much talk on trade policy, and yet the real-world impact on markets has arguably been relatively small. This might prompt the conclusion that tariffs are overhyped, but that would be a mistake. Instead, the stop-start process has materially impacted when tariffs will matter.” — Mark Cudmore, Markets Live Executive Editor. See MLIV for more analysis.

Among companies reporting on Tuesday, Palantir Technologies Inc. climbed more than 5% in premarket trading after the data-analysis software company reported a profit beat and raised forecasts. Caterpillar Inc. fell after the machinery maker missed analysts’ earnings estimates.

In other corporate news, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. slumped after US regulators said they didn’t see a path forward for broader use of its non-opioid pain drug.

Over in Europe, the Stoxx 600 index climbed for a second day. BP Plc jumped after announcing a profit beat and share buyback, while logistics firm DHL Group, drinks maker Diageo Plc and semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG gained on strong results.

The stock market is meting out the harshest punishment in decades to companies that fall short of earnings estimates in Europe this quarter, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Oil extended declines as investors weighed the impact of risks to Russian supplies, with US President Donald Trump stepping up his threat to penalize India for buying Moscow’s crude. Indian stocks fell and the rupee weakened.

On the tariff front, the European Union is expecting Trump to announce executive actions this week to formalize the bloc’s lower levies for cars and grant exemptions from levies for some industrial goods such as aviation parts, according to people familiar with the matter.

Switzerland’s President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin will fly to the US on Tuesday to present a more attractive trade offer in a bid to lower a 39% tariff imposed by Washington. The country’s benchmark stock index rose.

“There’s a lot of TACO thinking,” said Michael Kelly, global head of multi-asset at PineBridge Investments, using the acronym for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” “People have got used to the idea that every time a deadline comes on tariffs, it will be either delayed or diminished in some fashion. And to date, that’s been the right call.”

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 6:51 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1543 The British pound was little changed at $1.3290 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 147.61 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $114,893.89 Ether fell 0.4% to $3,685.89 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.21% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.64% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.51% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65.52 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,355.68 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

