US soldier sentenced to nearly four years in Russia’s penal colony, Russian agencies report

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) – A U.S. soldier who has been detained in the Russian city of Vladivostok on suspicion of theft and threats to kill his girlfriend was sentenced to three years and nine months in a Russian penal colony, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday.

Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that his defence lawyer said they will appeal the sentencing.