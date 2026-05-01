US Stock Futures Signal Pause After Latest Record: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures posted modest moves on Friday, suggesting a pause in the rally that’s pushed Wall Street gauges to record highs on strong megacap tech earnings.

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Contracts for the S&P 500 Index gained 0.1% and those for the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.2% after the underlying gauges closed at all-time highs on Thursday. Apple Inc. rose more than 3% in premarket trading after the iPhone maker gave an outlook for revenue growth that was stronger than expected.

Most European markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index fell 0.6% as it was dragged lower by NatWest Group Plc, which slumped as much as 4.7% after the bank missed some analyst expectations.

Traders are catching their breath after a tumultuous April, when oil prices surged on the Middle East crisis with no resolution in sight. Yet US stocks posted their best month since 2020, driven by a resurgence in technology shares and the artificial intelligence trade. Investors will test that narrative in the coming weeks, watching whether AI-led momentum can offset price pressures and geopolitical risks.

“The latest US earnings season has been robust, which has helped prevent global markets from suffering big losses despite the impact of the Iran conflict,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The yen fluctuated after rising as much as 0.7% against the dollar, extending gains beyond the level struck following intervention by Japanese authorities on Thursday. The dollar was little changed after wrapping up its worst month since June. Treasuries gave up some of their gains from the prior session, with the yield on the 10-year note rising a basis point to 4.38%. Gold traded around $4,620 an ounce.

Oil held its second weekly gain as US President Donald Trump said he was sticking with a naval blockade of Iranian ports, elevating concerns the vital Strait of Hormuz would not reopen anytime soon. Brent for July rose above $111 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was above $105 — up 12% this week.

“Oil prices remaining above $110 per barrel though are a reminder of the stakes for the global economy and the fact that there looks no path to the Strait of Hormuz reopening in the near term,” AJ Bell’s Mould said.

Corporate Highlights:

Exxon Mobil Corp. outperformed expectations after oil-production increases from Guyana and the Permian Basin helped offset supply losses due to the Middle East war. Chevron Corp. exceeded profit expectations as higher oil and natural gas prices, as well as supplies from the acquisition of Hess Corp., outweighed production outages from the Iran war. Moderna Inc.’s first-quarter sales beat expectations, as the struggling vaccine maker that’s faced resistance from the Trump administration has found new growth outside the US. Estée Lauder Cos. plans to cut as many as 3,000 more jobs and generate a further $200 million of savings to help boost its turnaround plan. Jane Street Group doled out $9.38 billion in compensation last year — more than double the amount in 2024 — as the market maker vaulted past its biggest Wall Street rivals, according to people familiar with the matter. NatWest Group Plc’s upgraded profit guidance underwhelmed some analysts, even as the bank said its customers were continuing to borrow in uncertain economic times. Chris Rokos’ hedge fund is pushing ahead with plans to open an Abu Dhabi office, underlining the United Arab Emirates’s continuing appeal to hedge funds, even with the country having been a target of Iran’s missile and drone attacks. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:41 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1741 The British pound was little changed at $1.3606 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.56 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $77,244.54 Ether rose 0.7% to $2,279.91 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.38% Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 5.02% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $105.45 a barrel Spot gold fell 1% to $4,570.28 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy and Michael Msika.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.