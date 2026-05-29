US Stocks Extend Highs as Traders Await Iran Deal: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks modestly extended all-time highs as traders waited to see whether America and Iran could finally get a peace deal across the line and restore oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as the index closed in on a ninth consecutive weekly advance. Brent crude fell 1.7% toward $92 a barrel, with the benchmark set for its biggest monthly drop since the onset of the pandemic. Treasuries notched further gains while the dollar was little changed.

The prospect of a peace deal in the Middle East is easing pressure on oil prices and raising conviction that markets’ worst inflation fears wouldn’t come to pass. That confidence comes against a backdrop of an unprecedented artificial intelligence-led rally that has seen US-listed chipmakers surge nearly 70% since the start of April.

“Brent below $90 by the end of next week seems at our reach,” wrote Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “It would create a rather supportive environment should it happen, clearly as oil prices have been the source of most macro fears this year.”

A preliminary deal between Washington and Tehran to extend a ceasefire by 60 days is awaiting signoff from President Donald Trump, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The text of the memorandum has changed in recent days, and Western media accounts of its content aren’t accurate, Iran’s Tasnim agency reported Friday.

US Vice President JD Vance told reporters Thursday that the parties are “going back and forth on a couple of language points,” including issues relating to Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Evidence of relentless demand for AI-infrastructure stocks was again on display as Dell Technologies Inc. jumped 34% in premarket trading. The hardware maker gave a sales outlook that far surpassed analysts’ estimates, fueled by servers designed to run AI workloads.

Space-related stocks gave back some recent gains after Elon Musk’s SpaceX cut its valuation goal to at least $1.8 trillion, according to people familiar with the matter. AST SpaceMobile Inc. fell 14%, while Rocket Lab Corp. slipped 4.7%.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.4% to erase losses for the week. The region’s bonds swung between small gains and losses after inflation jumped in France, Italy and Spain, backing the case for the European Central Bank to raise rates.

With energy prices coming off the boil, investors have begun to dial back expectations of a stagflationary shock for the global economy. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said it’s too early to conclude that interest rates need to rise, remarks that validated a six-day run of gains in Treasuries through Thursday.

“If a deal is agreed upon, we should see another leg higher in risky assets and lower in rates,” noted Mohit Kumar, chief economist and strategist for Europe at Jefferies. “Positioning suggests that the rates market should see a greater reaction than equities.”

The fact that the market has no clear view on the extent of the consequences of the conflict is a reason for caution, said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at MPPM.

“Due to past disappointments, euphoria remains rather subdued,” he said. “Short-term price fluctuations are not yet sufficient to provide lasting stability to oil-dependent stocks.”

Corporate Highlights:

Gap Inc. shares plunged after the apparel retailer lowered its sales outlook, the latest setback for the company that has struggled with its product mix as it tries to win back shoppers. Anthropic PBC raised $65 billion in a funding round that valued the artificial intelligence company at $965 billion including the new investment, eclipsing rival OpenAI’s value for the first time. SpaceX is currently targeting a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion in its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. Pfizer Inc. and China’s Innovent Biologics Inc. signed a global agreement worth as much as $10.5 billion to develop cancer drugs. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:03 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1645 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3428 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.27 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $73,327.27 Ether fell 0.6% to $2,000.15 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.44% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.95% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.80% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $87.61 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,529.20 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sujata Rao and Neil Campling.

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