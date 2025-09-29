Switzerland recorded 164 cyber attacks in last 6 months

164 cyber attacks announced to the FOCS in six months Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The first six months since the introduction of the obligation to report cyber attacks on critical infrastructure have ended on a positive note. This was reported today in a statement by the Federal Office for Cyber Security (FCOS).

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Annunciati all’UFCS 164 attacchi informatici in sei mesi Original Read more: Annunciati all’UFCS 164 attacchi informatici in sei mesi

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In this time period, 164 attacks were recorded. The most frequent were DDoS attacks (18.1%), followed by hacking (16.1%), ransomware (12.4%), credential theft (11.4%), data leaks (9.8%), and malware (9.3%). There were also numerous cases of combined phenomena. The most affected sectors were finance (19%), IT (8.7%) and energy (7.6%). Further reports came from the authorities, the healthcare system, telecommunication companies, postal services, the transport sector, the media, the food supply and the technology sector.

Since the beginning of April, critical infrastructures have been obliged to inform the FOCS of attacks within 24 hours; these reports are then collected and analysed for statistical purposes and used to predict possible future threats to other potentially affected organisations. The note also emphasises the good cooperation and close relationship of trust between the parties.

As of October, sanctions under the Federal Act on Information Security, which provides for fines of up to CHF100,000 ($125,000) will come into force for failure to report. If the FCOS has indications that there has been a failure to report, it is obliged to first contact the entity concerned. The bureau can only file a complaint if it does not respond to the initial contact.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content