Lengthy traffic jams already forming in Gotthard tunnel
Departures for the Ascension weekend to the south are continuing on Swiss roads, particularly via the A2 and the Gotthard tunnel.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
At 7:20am on Thursday the TCS was already reporting a queue 9km long at the north portal.
Motorists had to wait more than 90 minutes before being able to enter the tunnel. The column of cars was split into several sections between Erstfeld and Göschenen. A diversion route via the A13 and the San Bernardino tunnel is recommended.
On Wednesday afternoon, a ten-kilometre traffic jam had already been recorded at the same point.
Adapted from French by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.