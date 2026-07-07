Anti-Torture watchdog slams Swiss deportation of mentally ill people

Anti-Torture Commission criticises the deportation of people with mental health conditions Keystone-SDA

People with mental health conditions must be better protected and receive appropriate medical care when being forcibly deported from Switzerland, says the National Commission for the Prevention of Torture.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Anti-Folter-Kommission kritisiert Ausschaffungen psychisch Kranker Original Read more: Anti-Folter-Kommission kritisiert Ausschaffungen psychisch Kranker

The Commission set out these demands in its 2025 annual report, published on Tuesday. It criticised the fact that these individuals’ fitness for transport is often assessed solely on the basis of case files. Some of this information is out of date or incomplete.

The Commission recommends refraining from forced repatriation in the case of people undergoing inpatient psychiatric treatment. The same applies to people who, due to a mental illness, are unable to control their behaviour of their own volition.

Furthermore, it noted that medical care for people with mental health conditions is inadequate. Medical supervision from the point of detention, the provision of necessary medication and suitable follow-up arrangements in the destination country are not guaranteed.

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More Swiss Politics Swiss Senate seeks to allow deportations outside Europe This content was published on Swiss Senate backs deportations of rejected asylum seekers outside Europe. Read more: Swiss Senate seeks to allow deportations outside Europe

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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