Switzerland outlines F-35 jet offset projects
Armasuisse and the aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin have finalised further offset projects as part of Switzerland's F-35 procurement programme.
These projects are intended to strengthen security-related technologies, as well as Switzerland’s industry and resilience.
The new projects include, for example, a training camp for training on the F-35 engine and the development of training ammunition for the F-35 fighter jet. This was announced by the Federal Office for Armaments (Armasuisse) and Lockheed Martin at a media briefing on Tuesday in Bern.
Offset deals are also known as compensation deals. These are contracts, projects or collaborations that a foreign supplier carries out with companies, universities or research partners in Switzerland as part of a procurement process.
As part of the F-35 procurement programme, deals worth $1.03 billion had already been credited as at June 30, 2026, which corresponds to around one third of the total offset obligation.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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