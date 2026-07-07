The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss Diaspora
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Switzerland outlines F-35 jet offset projects

Armasuisse and the F-35 supplier set out further offset projects in more detail
Armasuisse and the F-35 supplier set out further offset projects in more detail Keystone-SDA

Armasuisse and the aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin have finalised further offset projects as part of Switzerland's F-35 procurement programme.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland outlines F-35 jet offset projects
Listening: Switzerland outlines F-35 jet offset projects
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

These projects are intended to strengthen security-related technologies, as well as Switzerland’s industry and resilience.

The new projects include, for example, a training camp for training on the F-35 engine and the development of training ammunition for the F-35 fighter jet. This was announced by the Federal Office for Armaments (Armasuisse) and Lockheed Martin at a media briefing on Tuesday in Bern.

Offset deals are also known as compensation deals. These are contracts, projects or collaborations that a foreign supplier carries out with companies, universities or research partners in Switzerland as part of a procurement process.

As part of the F-35 procurement programme, deals worth $1.03 billion had already been credited as at June 30, 2026, which corresponds to around one third of the total offset obligation.

More

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR