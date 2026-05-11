Top Swiss electricity producer wants gas-fired power plants for supply security
Axpo's chair Thomas Sieber, favours three to four gas-fired power plants to secure Switzerland's electricity supply. The electricity company's preferred scenario combines hydropower, other renewable energy and gas.
Gas-fired power plants have major advantages because they can be built relatively quickly and bring flexibility to the system, Sieber said in an interview with the CH-Media group’s newspapers published on Monday. However, he stressed that favourable conditions must be created and legal adjustments made so that they could be built.
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At the same time, the continued operation of existing nuclear power plants remains central.
“This gives us time to expand other capacities and, from an economic perspective, is also the most cost-effective option for winter electricity in the next few years or even decades,” said Sieber.
Swiss nuclear plants can remain operational
Axpo estimates that existing Swiss nuclear plants in Gösgen and Leibstadt can continue operating for another 80 years. The decision regarding Gösgen’s future must be made by 2029 or it will be disconnected from the grid as planned.
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Sieber also spoke out in favour of focusing funding more on winter power and promoting the expansion of wind power. Switzerland must act now to be able to guarantee sufficient winter electricity and security of supply by 2050.
Electricity prices are likely to decline in the medium term. More and more renewable energies are coming into the system worldwide, which have a price-dampening effect, said Sieber, who will relinquish his role as Axpo chair at the end of May.
Adapted from German by AI/ac
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