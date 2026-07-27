Compensation scheme for Swiss landslide-hit village challenged
Ten appeals have been lodged against the rehousing plan for residents wishing to leave the village of Brienz, which is still under threat from a landslide.
On July 10, the Albula municipal council approved a loan of CHF82.5 million to resettle villagers. However, appeals against the compensations scheme have been submitted to the cantonal administration, where they are currently under review. The mayor of Albula – of which Brienz forms part – confirmed the appeals.
According to the SonntagsBlick newspaper, the appeals criticise in particular the formula used to allocate compensation. The appellants contest the flat-rate calculation of compensation, arguing that, depending on the individual case, there are significant differences in the location and condition of the properties.
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Brienz rockslide threat and life in exile
The risk of landslides threatening the village has been reduced since a drainage tunnel came into operation. Some of the approximately 90 residents have returned to the village. However, 42 applications for rehousing have been submitted. Those wishing to leave will be supported by a grant of CHF82.5 million, the bulk of which will be funded by the canton and the federal government.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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