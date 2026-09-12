Dutch ambassador visits survivors of fatal Swiss coach accident

Karin Mössenlechner has visited those injured in the accident. Keystone-SDA

The Dutch ambassador to Bern, Karin Mössenlechner, has visited those injured in the coach crash in the Engadin in which five people died. She found people in a state of shock, she told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Niederländische Botschafterin besucht Verletzte des Carunglücks Original Read more: Niederländische Botschafterin besucht Verletzte des Carunglücks

Mössenlechner added that she was very impressed by the work of the emergency services.

Naturally, the accident victims were in a state of shock, the ambassador said on Friday. Many were still receiving hospital treatment – including those who had lost friends and acquaintances in the accident.

Forty-five adults were on board the coach when it crashed on Thursday afternoon. Five were killed and 40 suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.

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More Five killed in Dutch coach crash in Swiss Alps This content was published on Five people were killed and 40 others injured, some seriously, after a coach carrying a Dutch tour group crashed in a remote part of southeastern Switzerland on Thursday, Graubünden cantonal police said on Friday. Read more: Five killed in Dutch coach crash in Swiss Alps

She said it had been a matter of course for her to travel to the scene of the accident and make contact with the victims to find out what could be done for them from her home country.

Mössenlechner spoke highly of the Swiss emergency services. She said she had been very impressed by their work under extremely difficult circumstances. The injured had been rescued very quickly and taken to hospital.

The director of the bus company involved was unable to provide Keystone-SDA with any further details regarding the cause of the accident. The investigation was in the hands of the local police, he said on Friday evening. All he could say at the moment was that the bus driver was familiar with the Engadin area.

At present, the company is working to ensure that passengers who are fit to travel can be returned to their homes as quickly as possible.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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