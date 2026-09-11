Five killed in Dutch coach crash in Swiss Alps
Five people were killed and 40 others injured, some seriously, after a coach carrying a Dutch tour group crashed in a remote part of southeastern Switzerland on Thursday, Graubünden cantonal police said on Friday.
According to the Graubünden cantonal police, this was a single-vehicle accident. The coach was travelling from Zernez towards Susch in canton Graubünden when it veered off the road and overturned near the village of Less, in a roadworks area.
The police added that there were 45 adult passengers on board the coach. Five were killed, three were seriously injured, seven suffered moderate injuries and thirty sustained minor injuries.
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Several killed in Dutch coach crash in Swiss Alps
Seven rescue helicopters from Switzerland and abroad, along with thirteen ambulance teams, transported the casualties to various hospitals.
The municipality of Zernez set up a reception centre for those involved and provided refreshments. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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