Swiss farmers call for higher prices to alleviate smallholdings

The Swiss Farmers' Union is once again calling for measures to strengthen family farms. What is needed, for example, are prices for agricultural products that can also be used to absorb risks.

It must be possible for prices to cover not only the means of production and labour, but also to cover risks, investments in good years and reserves for bad years, according to the a press release.

The situation of family farms is “worrying”. On average, a family earns CHF17 per hour. Fair prices are “absolutely essential”. In addition, there is a need for stability in the framework conditions instead of “new, uncompensated, cost-driving requirements every year”.

According to the farmers’ association, the economic pressure also has social and health consequences.

Last year, there were protests by farmers in Switzerland.

More Swiss farmers protest over prices and bureaucracy This content was published on Around 1,000 Swiss farmers took part in a protest action near Bern on Tuesday, calling for less administrative work, more planning security and fairer prices. Read more: Swiss farmers protest over prices and bureaucracy

