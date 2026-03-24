Swiss defence minister impressed by Finland’s pace of rearmament
Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister has visited Finland and gained first-hand information about the increased threat situation on the border with Russia. He says he was impressed by the speed at which the Nordic country is arming itself – and also sees a challenge for Switzerland.
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Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen had spoken of a “very threatening situation” during their meeting, Pfister told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Tuesday. That was why Finland had joined NATO. The Nordic country sees a threat to international security.
In Helsinki, Pfister was impressed by Finland’s swift action. “We can learn from them.” The understanding of a comprehensive concept of security is well advanced in society, he said.
+ Finland remains the happiest country in the world; Switzerland ranks 13th
The will to move forwards also exists in Switzerland, Pfister said. He added that his counterparts certainly understand that the political wheels turn more slowly in Switzerland.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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