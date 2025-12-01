Defence minister visits Belgium to learn about F-35 jets
Defence Minister Martin Pfister is being briefed on Belgium's experience with the F-35 fighter jet. He will visit the Belgian military airfield in Florennes on Monday with a parliamentary delegation.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The government wants to find out about the Belgian Air Force’s operational experience with the fighter aircraft, the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Switzerland is in the process of purchasing several dozen fighter jets of the same type from the United States. Exactly how many is still unclear due to the additional costs communicated by the US.
+ Renewed controversy in Switzerland over US fighter jets – explained
Pfister will also meet the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, in Brussels. The statement said discussions would cover how important it is for Swiss defence companies to contribute their expertise to international supply chains. Cooperation between Switzerland and defence alliance NATO will also be discussed.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.