Defence minister visits Belgium to learn about F-35 jets

Federal Councillor Pfister visits Belgian military airfield with F-35 jets
The Swiss government wants to find out about the Belgian Air Force's operational experience with the fighter aircraft. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Defence Minister Martin Pfister is being briefed on Belgium's experience with the F-35 fighter jet. He will visit the Belgian military airfield in Florennes on Monday with a parliamentary delegation.

The government wants to find out about the Belgian Air Force’s operational experience with the fighter aircraft, the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Switzerland is in the process of purchasing several dozen fighter jets of the same type from the United States. Exactly how many is still unclear due to the additional costs communicated by the US.

+ Renewed controversy in Switzerland over US fighter jets – explained

Pfister will also meet the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, in Brussels. The statement said discussions would cover how important it is for Swiss defence companies to contribute their expertise to international supply chains. Cooperation between Switzerland and defence alliance NATO will also be discussed.

