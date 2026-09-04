Swiss court overturns ruling against SRF Gaza reports
The Federal Supreme Court has dismissed a complaint against Swiss public broadcaster SRF coverage of Gaza war protests at universities in 2024.
In December 2024, the Independent Complaints Authority for Radio and Television (UBI) found that the principle of diversity had been breached.
It accused SRF of presenting a trivialised and one-sided account in reports broadcast between February and May 2024, and of failing to address anti-Semitic tendencies sufficiently.
The Federal Supreme Court has now upheld an appeal by SRF’s parent body SRG (which is also the parent body of Swissinfo). According to the judgement, the diversity requirement is only breached if relevant aspects of a topic are systematically omitted from the programme.
An overall review revealed that SRF had addressed the allegations of anti-Semitic tendencies in various formats. The reporting was not unlawful. A private individual had lodged the original complaint with the UBI.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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