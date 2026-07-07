Swiss cantons reactivate heatwave plans
The Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud are reactivating their heatwave plans with maximum temperatures forecast to reach 34 to 35 degrees Celcius.
A new heatwave forecast by the Swiss meteorological service MeteoSuisse predicts the heatwave will to last until at least Monday and pose a significant risk.
This new wave comes just one week after the end of the previous episode, which led to a temporary strain on the healthcare system and, in particular, on A&E departments, according to the Geneva Department of Health and Mobility.
From June 18 to 30, Switzerland experienced exceptional heat, with a high risk level.
+ Why Europe is the fastest-warming continent
For its part, the Vaud department of health and social affairs emphasises that vulnerable people, who may already have been weakened by the previous heatwave, require special attention.
In Geneva, the cantonal medical officer’s department recommends that everyone redouble their efforts to protect themselves from the heat, stay well hydrated and show solidarity towards their loved ones and neighbours.
With the heatwave plan now in force, the relevant local authorities and institutions are implementing specific measures, including identifying and supporting those at risk, and setting up temporary cooling or shading facilities.
The cantons remind the public that heatstroke is a life-threatening emergency.
More
Swiss authorities warn population of a new heatwave
+ How we produce English news
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.