Glencore invests heavily in copper in Argentina

Glencore invests heavily in copper in Argentina Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss-based mining and commodities trading giant Glencore plans to inject more than $12 billion (CHF9.7 billion) into the expansion of two Argentine copper production sites.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Glencore investit massivement dans le cuivre en Argentine Original Read more: Glencore investit massivement dans le cuivre en Argentine

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The multinational has also applied for these projects to benefit from the Milei administration’s programme to encourage major investments, according to a press release issued on Monday.

In detail, the Zug-based group intends to invest between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion in its Agua Riga operations, and between $8.5 billion and $10.5 billion in developing its El Pachón operations.

Once completed, these investments should result in the creation of 2,500 direct jobs.

+ Commodity trading in Switzerland, explained

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch