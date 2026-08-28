British tourist, 17, drowns in Swiss lake

A 17-year-old Briton on holiday with his family has drowned in Lake Cauma in Graubünden, eastern Switzerland. The young man was trying to swim to the shore from a small island when he got into difficulty.

The incident occurred at around 5:45pm on Thursday, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Graubünden police. Several people immediately rushed to help, swimming and using canoes, and brought him to the shore of the island from which he had set off.

There, some paramedics who happened to be present immediately began resuscitation efforts. A Rega helicopter then transported the 17-year-old to Chur Cantonal Hospital, where he died later that evening.

The cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident in collaboration with the public prosecutor’s office.

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In water-loving Switzerland, about 50 people drown every year

This content was published on Summer activities on Switzerland’s lakes and rivers are hugely popular, but their dangers are sometimes underestimated. Every year, about 50 drownings are recorded.

Read more: In water-loving Switzerland, about 50 people drown every year