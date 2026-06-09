‘The Scream’ projected onto Swiss parliament during nuclear debate

Keystone-SDA

Environmental organisation Greenpeace has protested against the parliamentary debate on the construction of new nuclear power plants with a light projection onto the Federal Palace. Greenpeace accuses the Swiss parliament of disregarding the will of the people.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Greenpeace projiziert den Schrei als Protest aufs Bundeshaus Original Read more: Greenpeace projiziert den Schrei als Protest aufs Bundeshaus

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The action on Monday evening followed the start of the debate in the House of Representatives on the “Anytime electricity for all (stop the blackout)” initiative and the counterproposal. The latter would see the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants lifted at legislative level.

However, Greenpeace criticised the parliamentarians for sabotaging the energy transition in a press release on Monday evening about the projection.

This was based on the painting “The Scream” by Edvard Munch and modelled on the radioactivity symbol. A second illustration showed the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin with a cooling tower.

+ Switzerland edges toward lifting ban on new nuclear plants

A return to nuclear energy would be dangerous, Lukas Bühler, energy expert at Greenpeace Switzerland, said in the press release. The construction of new nuclear power plants increases the risk of nuclear disasters, he said.

In addition, more highly radioactive nuclear waste is produced, he said, adding that nuclear power also creates a dependency on third countries for uranium supplies, particularly autocratic states such as Russia or Kazakhstan.

More

More Swiss Politics Explainer: Is nuclear energy poised for a comeback? This content was published on Amid concerns over the climate and energy crises, nuclear power appears to have become a credible alternative again. But it remains controversial. Read more: Explainer: Is nuclear energy poised for a comeback?

Decision on Tuesday

Greenpeace accuses parliament of disregarding the will of the electorate with the debate. The organisation referred to two federal votes. In 2017, voters approved the revised Energy Act with 58% of votes in favour, thereby deciding to phase out nuclear energy.

+ Swiss give green light for renewables and nuclear phase out

In 2024, 69% voted in favour of the Electricity Act. This had established the political framework for a significant expansion of renewable energies.

The House of Representatives is expected to decide on the plans for nuclear power plants on Tuesday. The issue is extremely controversial. The balance of power within the centre is likely to be decisive.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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