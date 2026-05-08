Growing financial strain hits Swiss middle class
Most people in Switzerland are considered middle class, yet financial insecurity is common: roughly one in four people in the lower middle class could not meet an unexpected CHF2,500 bill ($3,200), according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).
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The findings are based on the FSO’s household budget survey and a survey on income and living conditions. Using income levels adjusted for household composition and housing costs, the FSO divides the population into several income groups. In 2024, around 4.9 million people in Switzerland fell into the middle‑income category.
This group includes, for example, single adults earning a gross monthly income of between CHF4,228 and CHF9,061. Couples with two children under the age of 14 are also classified as middle income with a combined monthly gross income of between CHF8,800 and CHF19,028.
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The data show that financial strain is particularly acute among the lower middle class, which accounts for around a quarter of the permanent resident population, or roughly 2.3 million people.
This group includes single adults earning less than CHF6,041 per month, as well as couples with two young children whose combined income is below CHF12,685.
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According to the FSO, 10.5% of people in this income bracket – around 240,000 individuals – spent more than 40% of their household income on housing costs. A further 320,000 reported finding it difficult or very difficult to make ends meet at the end of the month.
Financial pressure is also reflected in lifestyle choices. Nearly 260,000 people in the lower middle class said they had foregone a holiday for financial reasons.
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Adapted from German by AI/sb
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