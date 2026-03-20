Hecht clean up at Swiss Music Awards
Four nominations, four awards – Lucerne band Hecht had a good night on Thursday at the Swiss Music Awards.
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“This is by far the most important award for us,” said frontman Stefan Buck after the band had just received the second award, for the best live act. You never get over the feeling on the concert stage, and that’s exactly why they make music, he said.
The rock pop band was honoured at the Swiss Music Awards (SMA) in Zurich’s Hallenstadion as Best Group, Best Live Act and Best Streaming Artist. The crowd favourite also received the award for Best Hit, with their summer song Mon Amour.
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The best national solo act was Trauffer. The country-pop singer and entrepreneur from the Bernese Oberland beat off competition from Gölä and Nemo.
Switzerland’s best-known music prize was awarded in 14 categories.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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