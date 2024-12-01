Hunt turns deadly in canton Vaud

A 64-year-old man was killed during a hunting trip on Friday afternoon in canton Vaud. A member of the hunting party fatally shot him while attempting to shoot a wild boar, in circumstances yet to be clarified.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA/ds
Français
fr
Partie de chasse mortelle près d’Echallens
Original
A group of seven hunters got together to track down a herd reported by the game warden in Oulens-sous-Echallens, the Vaudois police reported on Saturday.
The boars were located in an inaccessible area, covered by brambles. One of the hunters attempted to dislodge the beasts with “tracking” shots, after the engagement of dogs failed to produce the expected results.
Then another hunter fired at an animal put to flight by the previous shots (without injuring it). But one of the shots fatally wounded a hunter who was standing by. The victim was a 60-year-old man from the canton of Fribourg. Paramedics on the scene were only able to pronounce him dead.
The two hunters who opened fire were Swiss nationals, aged 67 and 80, living in the region. Police were unable to say which of them was responsible for the fatal shot. Both men were interviewed in the presence of a lawyer. When questioned by Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA, the cantonal police spokesman indicated that breathalyser tests had been carried out, which revealed nothing abnormal.
Warning
The public prosecutor has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the death. The investigations have been entrusted to the personnel of the security police.
The police remind the public that a shot should only be fired when the hunter has accurately identified the target animal and has ensured that the shot will not endanger others either directly or by ricochet. The law also prohibits shooting to dislodge game.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
Holcim selling business in Nigeria to Chinese cement group
This content was published on
The Swiss cement manufacturer Holcim wants to sell its shares in the Nigeria-based Lafarge Africa PLC Group to the Chinese cement manufacturer Huaxin Cement. The sale price is one billion dollars on a 100 percent basis.
This content was published on
Electric cars are still a rarity in Switzerland. Currently, 4.1 percent of registered cars run exclusively on electricity. There are some major differences between the cantons, as the Energy Reporter from Energie Schweiz and Geoimpact shows.
Black Friday gets off to a slow start in Swiss shops
This content was published on
Black Friday has established itself as one of the biggest shopping events in Switzerland in recent years. On Friday, however, business was rather slow, especially in the stores.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.