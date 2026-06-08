Animal rights activists lodge complaint against Swiss supermarket
An alliance of animal protection organisations has called out a Swiss supermarket chain for alleged misleading advertisement. The retailer Migros rejects the accusations.
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The Werbemist team plans to lodge a complaint with the Swiss Fair Trading Commission in the next few days, it told Keystone-ATS, confirming a report in the SonntagsZeitung. Behind Werbemist are the animal protection organisations Animal Rights Switzerland and Sentience, as well as the Fondation pour l’animal en droit (TIR) and Tier im Fokus (TIF).
The statement “Always topical: animal welfare”, used in a Migros advertising campaign, is “cynical” in view of the serious animal protection problems in livestock farming, the organisations claim.
In particular, they point to the painful fractures of the breast bone, in laying hens and the CO2 stunning of pigs, which causes panic by suffocating them.
Despite this, Migros can use the labels “animal welfare” or “animal-friendly” for advertising purposes, as these terms are not legally protected, according to Werbemist. In its complaint, the animal protection alliance accused Migros of “welfare washing”.
Migros has rejected these accusations. Animal welfare is a clear commitment for the company, a spokeswoman told Keystone-ATS. Standards are regularly monitored and improvements implemented.
However, it is also clear, Migros added, that the challenges associated with livestock farming can only be tackled “in collaboration with agriculture, research and the authorities”.
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Translated from French by AI/mga
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