Trump toilet bowl sketch wins Swiss cartoon award

Press drawing of the year shows US President Trump as a toilet bowl Keystone-SDA

US President Donald Trump has undoubtedly dominated the headlines over the past year. Not surprisingly, he also adorns the press drawing of the year 2025, which was chosen by the public at the Gezeichnet exhibition in Bern.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Pressezeichnung des Jahres zeigt US-Präsident Trump als WC-Schüssel Original Read more: Pressezeichnung des Jahres zeigt US-Präsident Trump als WC-Schüssel

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The exhibition has been held at the Museum of Communication in Bern. The sketch that one is about Trump’s speech at the United Nations and depicts his face as a toilet bowl. The drawing was created by Vincent L’Epée for the satirical French-speaking Swiss magazine Vigousse.

“Trump drives the world before him and keeps it in suspense with his unpredictable behaviour. Time and again, he manages to create even more chaos while praising himself to the skies,” wrote the Museum of Communication in a press release on Wednesday.

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L’Épée summarised Trump’s speech to the UN in a single memorable image. According to the museum, it demonstrates the power of press cartoons to get to the heart of the matter. The drawing also makes it clear that there are still new ways to “counter the daily madness in the White House with humour”.

With his Trump caricature, L’Epée relegated Silvan Wegmann with Melania Trump and Ruedi Widmer with the farmers’ lobby to second and third place in the public’s favour.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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