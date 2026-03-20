Swiss swimming pool told it can ban non-residents
The municipal government of Porrentruy in northwestern Switzerland can impose access restrictions for the outdoor pool. Parliament approved an amendment to the legal basis on Thursday. The swimming ban for French guests had caused a controversy.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Amendments to the regulations now allow the authorities to take measures to regulate access to the municipal swimming pool in canton Jura in order to ensure public safety, peace and quiet and health. The pool is due to re-open on May 23.
Last July the municipal government of Porrentruy decided to refuse access to its pool to foreigners who neither live nor work in Switzerland.
+ Swiss pool to extend ban for non-residents
This measure was a reaction to numerous incidents of inappropriate behaviour, local authorities said – harassment, threats of violence, disregard for house rules – most of which were caused by French nationals not resident in Switzerland. Porrentruy is only around 15 kilometres from the border with France.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.