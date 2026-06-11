Swiss asset management industry ranks third in Europe

Record wealth management in Switzerland, but no shortage of challenges Keystone-SDA

The Swiss asset management industry reached a new record high, consolidating its position as Europe's third largest after the United Kingdom and France.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Gestione patrimoniale record in Svizzera, ma non mancano le sfide Original Read more: Gestione patrimoniale record in Svizzera, ma non mancano le sfide

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Assets under administration reached CHF3.73 trillion ($4.67 trillion) in 2025, 8% more than in the previous year, the Asset Management Association Switzerland (AMAS) indicated.

“The sector remains resilient, internationally relevant and strategic for the Swiss financial centre,” the organisation’s director Adrian Schatzmann said in a statement.

A study carried out with the consulting firm Zeb identifies the so-called private markets, innovation and greater access to international markets as the main factors that will lead to increased inflows of money and improved competitiveness. Around one-third of assets under management in Switzerland already come from foreign clients.

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Despite growing volumes, the picture is not without its critical points. The report highlights a profit margin under pressure due to rising operating costs and increasing regulatory complexity. In addition, the industry has become more dependent on the performance of financial markets, driven in particular by the global rally in technology stocks and artificial intelligence.

In this context, size advantage becomes decisive: large asset managers continue to gain market share, while small and medium-sized players are forced to increase operational efficiency and differentiate themselves with niche offerings.

The competitive pressure – concludes the research – shows no sign of easing and the ability to generate economies of scale will increasingly be a discriminating factor for the future of the industry in Switzerland.

Translated from Italian by AI/jdp

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