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Roche joins Californian Nurix oncology programme

Roche joins Californian Nurix oncology programme
Roche joins Californian Nurix oncology programme Keystone-SDA

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is shelling out $700 million to join the research of Californian counterpart Nurix Therapeutics on the drug bexobrutideg.

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Roche joins Californian Nurix oncology programme
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The product against chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is expected to enter the final phase of development this summer, the two companies specify in separate releases.

The investigational Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (TKB) degrader is being developed not only against B-cell lymphomas, but also for potential applications in neurology and immunology.

The total value of the contract could reach up to $2.3 billion, subject to the achievement of pre-defined targets. In case of success, profit or loss in the US will be shared equally between Roche and Nurix. Outside the US, Nurix will receive a commission of between 10% and 20% of Roche’s revenues.

In the future, Roche will bear 60% of the development costs of bexobrutideg, it is further noted.

Roche points out that the combined CLL and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma market is expected to reach $41 billion by 2031, of which $19 billion is attributable to TKB inhibitors alone.

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Translated from Italian by AI/mga

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