Swiss canton bans headscarves for female teachers
The St Gallen cantonal council has approved a cross-party motion that will result in a ban on headscarves for female teachers.
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The motion and subsequent debate was triggered by a case in Eschenbach.
In the summer of 2025, parents in Eschenbach objected to the employment of a young teacher who wanted to teach with a headscarf. In the end, the school decided not to employ her.
Shortly afterwards, individual members from all four parliamentary groups submitted a motion to the cantonal council, demanding clarification of the situation.
In the Elementary School Act, the wearing of “religiously motivated clothing or symbols by teachers” at public schools should be prohibited.
The government supported the demand, but wanted to limit the ban to primary schools. On Wednesday, the council voted in favour of the motion by 70 votes to 46 after a debate. The cantonal government must now draw up an amendment to the law.
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Swiss parliament to debate ban on headscarves in schools
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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