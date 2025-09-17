SWISS cancels take-off in Boston due to engine problem

Swiss cancels take-off in Boston due to engine problem

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) had to abort the take-off of a flight from Boston to Zurich on Tuesday evening due to a problem with the right engine. The 223 passengers and 13 crew members were uninjured.

Passengers were able to leave the aircraft as normal after it had taxied back to the gate, a SWISS spokeswoman said on Wednesday morning in response to an enquiry from Keystone-SDA. Swiss paper Blick.ch had initially reported the news.

It is still unclear exactly what the problem with the engine was. Depending on the engine problem, it is quite possible that a flame may be visible for a brief moment, the SWISS spokeswoman said.

The flight to Zurich will be operated with a replacement aircraft and is expected to land in Zurich around midday with a delay of around five hours, SWISS added. The replacement aircraft had already been released for repairs in Boston and for the return flight. It would have flown back to Zurich without passengers.

