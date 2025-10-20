Swiss companies have work to do on AI investment

Swiss companies are not much further along in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) than they were a year ago, according to a study by network equipment provider Cisco. In a European comparison, Swiss companies are still only average.

The “AI readiness” of Swiss companies has only increased slightly in the past 12 months, according to the study published on Monday. Neither the group of “pioneers” in artificial intelligence nor the number of “followers” has really grown compared to the previous year.

The “AI infrastructure” sector is particularly weak. Cisco sees this sector as the basis for the successful integration of AI applications. Switzerland is even in the lower midfield here, it said.

Lack of implementation

Another problem is the lack of implementation of AI projects. For example, over 80% of companies are planning to use AI agents. However, only 37% expect to be able to actively use them in the coming year.

The discrepancy between planning and implementation shows that “many companies are still struggling with structural and organisational hurdles”, according to the study.

Expectations of the economic benefits also remain subdued. Only 23% are confident that AI use can open up new sources of revenue.

The Cisco “AI Readiness” Index is based on a survey of almost 8,000 IT managers from companies with at least 500 employees. According to the data, 203 respondents were from Switzerland.

