SWISS flight diverted to Kazakhstan over co-pilot illness

A SWISS aircraft was forced to land in the central Asian country on Wednesday because of a medical emergency involving the co‑pilot. Keystone-SDA

A Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plane that made an unscheduled stop in Kazakhstan last Wednesday arrived back in Zurich on Friday morning with 221 passengers on board. The aircraft was forced to land in the central Asian country because of a medical emergency involving the co‑pilot.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss-Maschine nach medizinischem Notfall in Kasachstan zurück Original Read more: Swiss-Maschine nach medizinischem Notfall in Kasachstan zurück

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The Airbus A350 touched down at Zurich Airport at 6:45am, the airline said in a statement on Friday. The original flight was en route from the South Korean capital Seoul to Zurich on Wednesday when it was forced to divert to the Kazakh city of Almaty because of a medical emergency involving the co‑pilot.

Three doctors on board provided first aid, but advised that the aircraft land so the co‑pilot could receive appropriate medical treatment, SWISS said. After landing in Almaty, the co‑pilot was taken to hospital.

All passengers on Friday’s return flight had been on the original service. Six travellers chose to continue their journey from Almaty by other means. Those who arrived in Zurich were rebooked onto onward connections to reach their final destinations.

The co‑pilot remains in Almaty but is said to be in good health, according to SWISS. Another crew member has stayed with him. The airline apologised to passengers for the disruption and stressed that the health of its colleague had the highest priority.

Adapted from Italian by AI/sb

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