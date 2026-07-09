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Swiss job market stagnates

Swiss job market is stagnating
Swiss job market is stagnating Keystone-SDA

The Swiss job market was static in the second quarter of 2026. Compared to the first three months of the year, the number of job vacancies fell by 2.4%, and was down 0.2% year-on-year.

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Swiss job market stagnates
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The picture varies depending on the occupational group, as shown by the Swiss Job Market Index by Adecco and the University of Zurich’s Job Market Monitor.

+ Why Switzerland needs workers from abroad

Compared with the previous year, there were more job vacancies in healthcare professions (+17%), skilled trades and industry (+12%), office-based roles (+9%) and IT (+6%).

By contrast, demand fell in scientific professions (-18%), as well as in commercial (-13%) and economics-related professions (-10%).

Adecco attributes this generally subdued trend to the gloomy economic outlook and ongoing uncertainty. At the same time, demand for skilled workers remains high in sectors such as healthcare, construction and industry.

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+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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