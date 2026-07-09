Swiss job market stagnates

Swiss job market is stagnating Keystone-SDA

The Swiss job market was static in the second quarter of 2026. Compared to the first three months of the year, the number of job vacancies fell by 2.4%, and was down 0.2% year-on-year.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Stellenmarkt tritt auf der Stelle Original Read more: Schweizer Stellenmarkt tritt auf der Stelle

The picture varies depending on the occupational group, as shown by the Swiss Job Market Index by Adecco and the University of Zurich’s Job Market Monitor.

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Compared with the previous year, there were more job vacancies in healthcare professions (+17%), skilled trades and industry (+12%), office-based roles (+9%) and IT (+6%).

By contrast, demand fell in scientific professions (-18%), as well as in commercial (-13%) and economics-related professions (-10%).

Adecco attributes this generally subdued trend to the gloomy economic outlook and ongoing uncertainty. At the same time, demand for skilled workers remains high in sectors such as healthcare, construction and industry.

More Debate Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg How should we tackle the shortage of skilled workers in Switzerland? Are you also affected in your company or your field of work? Tell us about your experiences! Join the discussion 53 Likes View the discussion

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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