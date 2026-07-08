Swiss president hails ‘historic’ World Cup win over Colombia

Parmelin, in the red cap, is pictured here with Murat Yakin, the coach of the Swiss men’s football team. Keystone-SDA

Guy Parmelin, the current holder of the rotating Swiss presidency, said victory in the round-of-16 match against Colombia on Tuesday marked a “first step towards the final”.

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Economics Minister Parmelin, who is wrapping up a trip in the US, Canada and Mexico, offered his congratulations “to the whole team and all the staff for this historic result” in a short video posted on the social media platform X.

Parmelin, currently in Mexico City, also shared photos and videos of his delegation’s outburst of joy when Ruben Vargas scored the decisive penalty against Colombia on Tuesday night. The Swiss representatives in Mexico were wearing red baseball caps, while the minister was sporting a red and white scarf.

The Swiss minister with responsibility for sport, Martin Pfister, also expressed his delight on X. His post was: “The Nati is writing a new chapter in the history of Swiss sport! For the first time since the 1954 World Cup on home soil, Switzerland has qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals. It’s incredible! The team is inspiring the whole country and serving as a role model for the next generation of athletes. Bravo!”

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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